Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

PUBLISHED: 14:55 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 22 July 2019

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Archant

Hundreds of pounds worth of surfing gear was stolen from a Sidmouth business after vandals ripped a door off its hinges to gain entry.

Lifeguard Guy Russell, who runs Jurassic Paddle Sports, said he is facing a £1,000 bill to replace the stolen stock - and the shed it was stolen from.

The small shed on the seafront was destroyed in the raid on July 21.

Wetsuits, buckets, flags and a life-saving rescue tube were taken.

Mr Russell said: "They smashed the shed up. We are going to have to think about how we operate now.

"This will make a huge impact, as we will have to replace all of the wetsuits.

"I am disappointed. As a business we are local and we try and do a lot for the community.

"I guess when something like this happens, its a little kick in the teeth."

Despite the setback, Jurassic Paddle Sports opened on the morning after the raid.

Mr Russell said he will not let it distract him from running the business.

He said: "It's better to stay positive and move on.

"We love Sidmouth. It's the minority that does this.

"It was probably nothing malicious towards me, but someone drunk or bored."

