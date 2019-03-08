Advanced search

Missing 'free flight' storks seen in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:21 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 19 September 2019

Storks on the loose. Picture: Terry Ife/Wild Zoological Park

Free flight storks which have gone missing from a wildlife park in the Midlands have been seen in Sidmouth - 150 miles away.

Two long-legged wading birds have gone missing from Wild Zoological Park, in Bobbington, near Wolverhampton.

Eagle-eyed residents in Sidmouth have reported sightings of the bird in the town on Thursday, (September 19).

One was seen on the roof of Lidl, in Woolbrook Road, while another sighting was reported at the Volunteer Inn, in Temple Street.

Some of the local seagulls have not taken well to their visitors and one eye witness reported they are 'dive-bombing' the storks.

Another stork was seen in Lyme Regis on Wednesday (September 18), and another sighting has been reported in Exmouth.

Zachary Hollinshead, from the wildlife park, posting on social media, said he is currently on his way from the Midlands to recover the storks.

He said: "They are trained free flight birds but won't survive on their own.

"They're both microchipped and have radio trackers on their tails."

