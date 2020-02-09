Road and rail travel disrupted by Storm Ciara

Bus and train companies are warning of disruption to travel across the south west and the rest of the UK today (Sunday, February 9) because of Storm Ciara.

Winds of up to 85mph and heavy rain are forecast.

Cross Country Trains has posted on its website:

"As this can cause debris to blow onto the track, the railway will be running to a reduced speed of 50mph covering much of our network.

"As we can usually run our trains at speeds of up to 125mph, we will have to make amendments to our timetable today.

"Given the anticipated disruption and impact on all train operators services, customers are advised that, if at all possible, they should avoid travelling today.

"Please keep an eye on our Weather Disruptions page or by following us on Twitter for regular updates."

Great Western Railway's website warns: "Due to high winds, fewer trains are able to run on all lines.

"Train services running across the whole Great Western Railway network may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

"Speed restrictions will be in place on lines in the South West."

The Stagecoach bus company website advises: "Please be aware that due to high winds we will be using single deckers on all of our rural routes, so keep an eye out for the bus number.

"Thank you for your understanding."