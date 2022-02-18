News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Track the forecast for East Devon TODAY

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:23 AM February 18, 2022
east devon

Met Office weather warning map shows where the red weather warning for wind - Credit: Met Office

You can track the live forecast for Storm Eunice here. 

Here you can track the wind speed, and when the rain is going to hit East Devon throughout today (Friday, February 18). 

There is currently a amber weather warning for East Devon today, and a red 'danger to life' warning for parts of North Cornwall and Devon.

We will continue to provide live updates of the storm here in East Devon throughout the day. 

The progress of the storm

East Devon News

Don't Miss

Road closed sign

Main road through Sidbury to be closed for four weeks

Philippa Davies

person
FEBRUARY 02, LONDON: Tom Daley, Gold medalist Olympic Diver, Tom is preparing for the 'Hell of a Hom

Tom Daley to cycle through East Devon tomorrow during four-day charity...

Philippa Davies

person
Boris Johnson GIVING PRESS CONFERENCE

Opinion

LETTER: 'Boris Johnson is the worst PM I have seen - out of 15'

Herald Letters

Logo Icon
Sidmouth seafront lights

Opinion

Esplanade lights due an overhaul in coming weeks

Stuart Hughes

person