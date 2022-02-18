'Stay indoors' warning as Storm Eunice sweeps across east Devon

Storm Eunice is sweeping across east Devon, with huge waves crashing over seafronts, trees torn down, power cuts and multiple warnings to stay indoors and keep off the roads.

An amber warning for extremely strong winds came into force at 7am this morning (Friday, February 18) - but the strongest gusts are yet to come, forecast between 3pm and 9pm this evening.

Waves crashing over Exmouth seafront during Storm Eunice - Credit: EDDC

The Met Office has warned that Storm Eunice may cause ‘significant disruption’ on the county’s roads, and that there is a good chance that flying debris could result in ‘a danger to life’.

A fallen tree blocked the A3052 at Newton Poppleford earlier - Credit: Devon County Council

Many schools in the area have closed for the day.

Localised power cuts are affecting some homes and businesses in the Sidford, West Hill, Honiton and Exmouth area.

One man who was near Sidmouth seafront earlier said: “As the storm started to pick up the pace you could see the waves becoming fiercer and overlapping the seawall, despite the fact the tide had turned and was already on its way out. The strange thing was that it was sunny at times and very little rain, something most would not associate with a storm - no doubt that will follow later. It was very difficult to stand at times and the sea spray left your lips feeling very salty.”

Webcam image from Port Royal, Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council

Devon and Cornwall police have warned of several roads blocked by fallen trees, and there are delays on local rail services. People are being urged not to travel if their journey can be avoided.

Further updates as and when we get them.