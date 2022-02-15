Warning of 80mph winds as Storm Eunice batters Devon

A yellow warning of strong winds has been issued for this Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice sweeps into Devon, bringing gusts of up to 80mph.

From Thursday midnight until mid-morning on Friday, the south-west is expected to be battered by gale force winds.

Gusts of 60 to 70mph are expected in coastal areas, and the winds could reach 80mph at times, even inland.

Devon County Council is warning of travel disruption and the possibility of flying debris, fallen trees, damage to buildings and temporary outdoor structures, and disruption to power supplies.

Road, rail, air, and ferry services may be affected.

Devon County Council will have extra highways teams on stand-by.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, the member for highway management, said: “Storm Eunice will make travelling conditions difficult for much of Friday morning so please take extra care when travelling.

"The forecast of such strong winds could lead to fallen trees or branches, and other debris could make surfaces slippery or possibly block drains.

“If possible, postpone your journey until conditions improve and if you do have to travel, slow down, allow extra time for your journey and drive according to the conditions. Keep an eye on travel updates and weather forecasts and please plan your journey.”



Devon County Council is reminding people of the following advice:



• Avoid overnight travel unless absolutely essential, as roads will always be more hazardous at night with poorer visibility;

• Be aware of the possibility of fallen trees and branches, particularly on minor roads where they may not have been reported;

• Consider if your journey is essential and be alert to weather warnings;

• Never drive through floodwater or swollen flowing water, you don’t know how deep it is. Find an alternative route;

• Allow additional time for your journey;

• Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front and leave plenty of room if you’re overtaking;

• Drive with care and according to the conditions.



For more information and winter travel advice visit the County Council's winter travel webpages or for updates on Twitter follow @DevonAlert