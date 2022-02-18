Travel delays in East Devon today due to Storm Eunice
- Credit: Archant
Lots of travel delays around East Devon due to Storm Eunice.
Starting on the trains, a reduced service is now in place from Exeter to London Paddington is running one train per hour.
There is also a reduced timetable from Exeter to Exmouth.
On the buses, route 57 to Exmouth is diverting through Denver Road, Topsham due to a fallen tree.
All 9 services are unable to serve Sidbury due to a fallen tree. Buses are diverting via Seaton Hill and Seaton road, resuming normal service from the Hare and Hounds
Trees are now cleared from routes 55,5,9,9A and 157 so these services are back to normal running.
Exeter
Most Read
- 1 List of schools closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice
- 2 Some East Devon homes without power due to Storm Eunice
- 3 Tom Daley gets a hero's welcome during epic cycle through East Devon
- 4 'Stay indoors' warning as Storm Eunice sweeps across east Devon
- 5 Met Office issues RED weather warning for wind.
- 6 Track the forecast for East Devon TODAY
- 7 Sidmouth trial site aims to find new ways to deal with overgrown vegetation
- 8 Sidmouth MP hits out at 'huge rise' in parking charges
- 9 Warning of 80mph winds as Storm Eunice batters Devon
- 10 Bereaved daughter's plea to councillors over dangerous pedestrian crossing
56 service diverting via Aylesbeare due to a fallen tree in Farringdon Lane
2 service diverting via the A379 due to a fallen tree at Star Cross
4a service unable to serve Rockbeare and Marsh Green due to a fallen tree
P service is unable to serve Barley Lane or Barley Farm road due to a fallen tree at Crossmead
5 services are now suspended due to a fallen tree at half-moon village blocking the road in both ways
9, 9A and 157 are unable to serve Newton Poppleford due to a fallen tree at Four Elms Hill, buses are diverting via Half Way House and the A30.