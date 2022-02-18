Travel delays in East Devon today due to Storm Eunice

Lots of delays to the trains due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Archant

Lots of travel delays around East Devon due to Storm Eunice.

Starting on the trains, a reduced service is now in place from Exeter to London Paddington is running one train per hour.

There is also a reduced timetable from Exeter to Exmouth.

On the buses, route 57 to Exmouth is diverting through Denver Road, Topsham due to a fallen tree.

All 9 services are unable to serve Sidbury due to a fallen tree. Buses are diverting via Seaton Hill and Seaton road, resuming normal service from the Hare and Hounds

Trees are now cleared from routes 55,5,9,9A and 157 so these services are back to normal running.

Exeter

56 service diverting via Aylesbeare due to a fallen tree in Farringdon Lane

2 service diverting via the A379 due to a fallen tree at Star Cross

4a service unable to serve Rockbeare and Marsh Green due to a fallen tree

P service is unable to serve Barley Lane or Barley Farm road due to a fallen tree at Crossmead

5 services are now suspended due to a fallen tree at half-moon village blocking the road in both ways

9, 9A and 157 are unable to serve Newton Poppleford due to a fallen tree at Four Elms Hill, buses are diverting via Half Way House and the A30.