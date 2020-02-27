Advanced search

More downpours and strong winds as Storm Jorge moves in

PUBLISHED: 14:26 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 27 February 2020

More flooding is possible, as with Storm Dennis in Sidmouth. Ref shs 08 20TI 8551. Picture: Terry Ife

More flooding is possible, as with Storm Dennis in Sidmouth. Ref shs 08 20TI 8551. Picture: Terry Ife

Another onslaught of heavy rain is due to hammer Devon, followed by strong winds, as Storm Jorge moves in tomorrow (Friday, February 28).

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain comes into force across the south west at 3am tomorrow and will be in place until 6am on Saturday, February 29.

There could be more localised flooding, with difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Some bus and train services may be affected, and power cuts are possible.

A yellow warning for wind covers a 24-hour period from noon on Saturday.

Winds of 50 to 60mph are likely, rising to 65 to 70mph in coastal areas.

This could cause some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, and problems for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Coastal routes and sea fronts are likely to be affected by spray and large waves.

