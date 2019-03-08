Advanced search

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

PUBLISHED: 14:11 21 May 2019

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An 'exciting' development has arisen as Carinas night club has gone on the market.

Sidmouth's only nightclub closed in February 2018 and is being marketed by property consultants Stratton Creber Commercial.

The Fore Street premise is currently undergoing major refurbishment works before being let in its entirety or as two separate units.

The whole property measures 3,326 square feet and is less than 50 yards from the seafront and located near many restaurant and retail outlets.

If split, unit A made up of a ground floor and basement would cost £32,500 per annum while the smaller unit B would cost £27,500 per annum.

Planning permission was granted in July last year for a change of use from a night club to restaurant/café use and or drinking establishment. It also included a new shop front, doors and roof with glazed windows.

In the plans, Stratton Creber Commercial said: "There is an exciting new town centre development providing restaurant/café and or wine bar/pub within the heart of the town centre and close the sea front.

"Sidmouth also offers a number of well-established hotels and benefits from an all year round trade together with an influx of tourists in the summer months."

To find out more contact Damien Cook at Stratton Creber Commercial on 01392 202203 to book a viewing.

