Do you recognise this stray cat found in a truck?

The stray cat nicknamed Slick Rick after being found covered in oil. Picture: Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre

A cat that was found in a truck, skinny and covered in oil, is being looked after at Axhayes Adoption Centre.

The truck had travelled to East Devon from Cornwall on Monday, January 13, but it is not known how long the cat had been in it.

Axhayes staff nicknamed the cat Slick Rick and, after bathing him, discovered that he had several white patches which had been covered in oil and dirt.

He has been treated for minor burns and is gaining weight well.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: "We are hoping to find his owners who may be missing him from somewhere in Devon and Cornwall.

"We do not know when he got into the truck or how long he has been lost for, but his greasy fur and body condition suggests some time. "We are reluctant to decide on an age for him due to his poor condition - once all cleaned up he may well be much younger than he currently looks.

"He is a friendly loveable cat who enjoys his pamper sessions but someone must surely be missing him."

Axhayes can be contacted via their website or by calling 01395 232377.