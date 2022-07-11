News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Street artist Steve shares his skills with local youngsters

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:46 AM July 11, 2022
Steve McCracken's Kraken painting on the Sidmouth Wallspace billboard

Steve McCracken's Kraken painting on the Sidmouth Wallspace billboard - Credit: Sarah Hall

The artist who created the latest Sidmouth Wallspace billboard has been sharing his skills with children and young people at the local youth centre and skatepark. 

Steve McCracken is the man behind the colourful ‘street art’ paintings of birds on local buildings around the town. 

He produced the billboard picture over three days, coinciding with Sidmouth Sea Fest and tying in with its theme ‘Kelp our Oceans’. It depicts the many-tentacled Kraken sea monster above a crowd of birds. 

Steve also worked with young people to create a display of marine-themed art which was displayed in the window of White & Sons shoe shop. 

He said: “They’ve loved it. They’ve come in with their own ideas, no computers, no phones, it’s just pen, paint, chatting, singing, that’s what it’s all about.” 

Children also enjoyed putting their street art skills to work as they decorated Sidmouth Skatepark. A video of the youth art sessions can be seen on YouTube

