Can you help the street collections for Sidmouth Folk Festival?

A typical scene from a previous Folk Festival. Picture: Terry Ife Ref shs 9587-31-10TI Archant

Money has been pouring into the online crowdfunding appeal, but those who prefer a more traditional approach will be able to donate directly to a street collector.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce is appealing for people willing to give up two hours between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, August 1 or Sunday, August 2.

They will be equipped with automatic card readers and PPE and there will be hand sanitising arrangements.

The fundraising is aimed at ensuring that the festival can make a return next year and in the further future.

The crowdfunding campaign, launched on June 30, has so far reached £75,000.

The street collections take place on the same weekend as this year’s virtual festival.

On Saturday and Sunday evenings, live performances by Steve Knightley and Jim Causley will be streamed from a secret location, followed by specially recorded sessions by many of the musicians who would have been in Sidmouth this year.

