Chamber announces street party for Platinum Jubilee

A street party will be held in Sidmouth this summer to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event, organised by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Thursday, June 2 in the Market Place, from 4pm until 7pm.

Local residents can join the party by booking a table for six and bringing their own chairs, food and drink. Guests are invited to wear 1950s dress, and there will be competition for the best costume and table decoration.

There will be entertainment from Sidmouth Town Band, followed by a community singalong, and a disco.

Tickets are £36 for a table and go on sale at 10am on Saturday, April 23 at The Anchor Inn - there will be no online bookings.

Meanwhile the Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new secretary to replace Sylvia Brownlee, who is retiring from the post after 16 years. The role involves helping to organise the committees, fielding enquiries, and helping to keep the Chamber’s website updated. Candidates will need to have office skills, enthusiasm, commitment and interest in the Sidmouth community. There is a small honorarium payment for the work. Anyone interested is asked to contact chairman@sidmouthchamber.co.uk