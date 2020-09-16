Successful start of term at The King’s School, Ottery

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies Philippa Davies

Students at The King’s School in Ottery have been praised for adapting well to the Covid-19 precautions in place as they returned to class.

Headteacher Rob Gammon said: “I am delighted to report that students have been very respectful of each other and adhered to the hygiene and social distancing measures that we have put in place, for example sanitising when entering classrooms, one-way systems and separation of year groups at break and lunch times.

“The arrangements for the staggered break and lunch times appear to have also been successful.”

On the issue of face coverings, he said this is for individual students and their families to decide.

He said: “The government guidance allows schools to recommend the wearing of face coverings for students in communal areas outside the classroom where the layout of the school makes it difficult to maintain social distancing when students are moving around the premises, for example, corridors.

“We have a number of students who have chosen to do this and we recognise that there are some areas of the school where it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

“Now that children have been through their first week at school, we have suggested that parents and students review whether they feel the need to wear a face covering in communal spaces.

“This will vary from student to student as each has a different timetable experience and each home context is also different.

“We still are of the view that this decision is best left to the individual child and family at this stage. This would obviously change should additional local restrictions apply.”

From Monday, September 14, student finish times have been staggered to avoid ‘pinch points’, and Mr Gammon said the school will continue to review its risk assessment, balancing Covid-19 precautions against ‘providing a high quality and meaningful educational experience for young people’.

He said: “Students have engaged well in their learning. They have been delighted to be back in front of specialist teachers and have found the first week exhausting, as have the staff.

“Overall, we are so pleased to have the whole school back and the school feels much more like the happy, vibrant school community that we know makes coming here an outstanding experience for our young people.”