Slimming World supports Samantha throughout pregnancy

Samantha Letten, before her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World Slimming World

A Sidmouth slimmer is celebrating the anniversary of reaching her target weight - after a year which also saw her give birth to her second child.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Samantha, after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World Samantha, after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Samantha Letten, 28, lost five stone after joining a Slimming World group in Sidmouth, and then discovered, in January 2019, that she was pregnant for the second time.

She continued attending Slimming World, and the group helped her to eat a healthy diet and avoid excess weight gain, which can cause problems during pregnancy and birth.

The organisation does not encourage weight loss during pregnancy, and works with the Royal College of Midwives to develop the best policies on advising and supporting group members at this time, in keeping with any recommendations made by their own doctors.

Samantha had her daughter in September 2019 and has her sights set on her pre-pregnancy weight again.

Samantha Letten, before her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World Samantha Letten, before her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

She said: "I was so happy when I reached my target weight, I felt so confident about the way I looked, as I was the slimmest that I had been in over eight years which just felt amazing.

"I look forward to getting back to target and I know that I shall achieve this with following the Slimming World Food Optimising plan.

"The help and support you receive in group is brilliant, you share recipe ideas, top tips, help and inspiration."

She has already lost 32 pounds in the 14 weeks since giving birth.

Before joining Slimming World, Samantha had struggled with her weight for years.

She left university in 2014, feeling very overweight, and made several attempts to slim down, but never lost as much as she had hoped.

She had her first child, a boy, in 2017 and joined the Slimming World group in September 2018.

Harriet Steptoe, who runs the group, said: "I loved supporting Samantha in maintaining a healthy balanced diet through her pregnancy.

"I am so proud of her and the changes that she has made, and look forward to helping and supporting Samantha back to her target."

The Slimming World group meets every Thursday at 5pm and 7pm at Stowford Community Centre, Chambers Close, Sidmouth EX10 9YL.