Successful start of term at Sidmouth College

Back in the classroom at Sidmouth College. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Charlotte Pollentine

Sidmouth College has started the new academic year with a range of measures in place to protect students and staff from Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Outdoor activities at Sidmouth College. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Outdoor activities at Sidmouth College. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

Sidmouth College has started the new academic year with a range of measures in place to protect students and staff from Covid-19.

The college opened to Year 7 students on Monday, September 7, followed by the returning Years 8 to 11 the next day, and Years 12 and 13 on Wednesday, September 9.

Pupils and staff have had to get used to staggered start, finish and lunch times.

Students are being kept in year group ‘bubbles’ to ensure they have contact with only a small number of people.

Students at Sidmouth College. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine Students at Sidmouth College. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

One-way systems and hand sanitisers are in place, cleaning has been increased, and there is the option to wear face coverings.

Headteacher Sarah Parsons said the start of the new term had been a success.

She said: “Throughout the week we have had excellent attendance in all our year groups, and staff at the College have been incredibly impressed with the mature and sensible way in which the students have conducted themselves around the site and in lessons.

“I am once again very proud of our College community. I have made it clear to staff, students and parents that our priority is to provide a safe and supportive high-quality learning environment.

“I am fortunate to be able to go into lessons and see the quality of the learning taking place, the hard work and dedication of all the staff must be recognised.

“We rely on the whole team working together in order to ensure that the College can maintain the high level of expectation every day; we have achieved this through the partnership and relationships that we have between our students and staff.

“I have spoken to a large number of students and parents over the week and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive; we will continue to reflect and evaluate the plans we have in place and respond to feedback.

“Following the period of school closure, I am delighted to have the College as it should be - full students who are so engaged with their learning.”

Mrs Parsons added that a record number of 152 Year 7 students have started this term, and the sixth form has also grown to more than 100 students, enabling the college to offer a wider range of courses and activities.