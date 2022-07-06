News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Summer concert at Sidmouth College

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:15 PM July 6, 2022
Musicians at Sidmouth College who will be performing at the summer concert

Musicians at Sidmouth College who will be performing at the summer concert

A summer concert will take place in the grounds of Sidmouth College on Tuesday, July 12.

During the evening more than 50 students from the school will be performing a mix of music including pop, funk, jazz, classical, rock and more - and the staff band will be also be making their debut.

A spokesperson said: "Sidmouth College would like to invite the local community to our end of term Summer Concert. We’ll be outside - weather permitting - so bring a picnic blanket, the family and some spare change for refreshments and we’ll give you a wonderful evening of musical entertainment.

"It’s summer, it’s nearly the end of term, It’s time to kick back and relax as we celebrate a return to long, light evenings, live music, hanging out with friends and enjoying really good pizza!"

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are £5 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

