Kennaway House hosts its first craft fair since lockdown

P3020-23-09TI Kennaway House Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

As it emerges gradually from months in lockdown, Kennaway House is now welcoming back visitors in a phased Covid-secure way.

This popular spot for events and special occasions is making a gentle comeback with its two-day Summer Food and Craft Fair on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday 2. At the fair, an eclectic mix of West Country crafters will be displaying and selling their hand-made wares, ranging from pottery to jewellery and candles to seaside gifts. There will be representatives selling fine local produce, and culinary delights such as coffee, crepes, cakes, chocolate, marmalades, juices and ice-cream too, so there will be no need to go hungry. Stallholders will be evenly dispersed throughout the garden and house, ensuring there is adequate space to enable social distancing. Face masks are required on entering the house. The event will run from 11am to 5pm on both days. See www.kennawayhouse.org.uk