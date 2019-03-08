Advanced search

Superfast broadband public consultation launched

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 November 2019

You may be needed as part of the latest consultation by Connecting Devon and Somerset. Picture: Alpha Stock Images.

Archant

Would you like superfast broadband in your area? Then you may be needed as part of the latest consultation by Connecting Devon and Somerset (CDS).

Residents have until Tuesday, December 10, to have their say in the consultations which has been launched by CDS ahead of its December plans to find new contractors to provide superfast broadband across the two counties.

CDS, which is responsible for rolling out broadband across Devon and Somerset, is establishing the remaining area where there are no plans to deliver broadband capable of download speeds of at least 30Mbps.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, who is responsible for economy and skills and CDS board member, said: "We're keen to extend the availability of Next Generation Access infrastructure across the CDS area, and this public consultation will enable us to set out the proposed areas where we will need to focus our efforts."

Email enquiries@connectingdevonandsomerset.co.uk or visit connectingdevonandsomerset.co.uk/cds-2019-omr-public-consultation to have your say.

Alternatively post your views to OMR consultation, Economy Team, AB2 Lucombe House, County Hall, Exeter, EX2 4QD.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

