Advanced search

Supermarket donation provides a treat for Sidmouth’s donkeys

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2020

Carrots were donated by Waitrose. Picture: Simon Horn

Carrots were donated by Waitrose. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

It was crunch time for residents of The Donkey Sanctuary after the Sidmouth branch of Waitrose donated 150kg of carrots.

Donkeys enjoy carrots donated by Waitrose Picture: Simon HornDonkeys enjoy carrots donated by Waitrose Picture: Simon Horn

The donkeys were able to enjoy foraging for the carrots as staff hid them in haylage.

Farm manager Maxine Carter said: “We are so thankful for the generous donation from our local Waitrose store, it is a lovely example of how they are supporting those throughout the community.

“The carrots provide a much-needed treat for our donkeys during this difficult time as well as extra enrichment opportunities.”

Alex Hill, partner and deputy branch manager at Sidmouth Waitrose said: “Waitrose in Sidmouth are delighted to be able to support a wide range of local organisations during this challenging period.

Donkeys eat carrots provided by Waitrose Picture: Simon HornDonkeys eat carrots provided by Waitrose Picture: Simon Horn

“Having already donated as much food as was required for local groups, we were pleased to be able to continue our longstanding friendship with The Donkey Sanctuary team with this donation.”

The sanctuary is currently closed to visitors because of the coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Coronavirus: School equipment used to make face shields for medical workers

Fred Woodhead, head of design and technology, with the 3D printer, face shield and buckle.

Ottery charity fears more dogs will be given up by families after coronavirus pandemic ends

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC. Picture: Callum Lawton

Plans lodged to partially convert historical Ottery hotel into flats

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Coronavirus: School equipment used to make face shields for medical workers

Fred Woodhead, head of design and technology, with the 3D printer, face shield and buckle.

Ottery charity fears more dogs will be given up by families after coronavirus pandemic ends

Crystal Scott and Guy Scott, of ARC. Picture: Callum Lawton

Plans lodged to partially convert historical Ottery hotel into flats

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘The Golden Boys’ - 30 years of meeting up to play football and still going strong.

The Golden Boys line up before playing an 11-a-side fixture. Picture; CONTRIBUTED

Beer net six at Sidmouth Town / Otters edged out / Tipton rising - East Devon Virtual League latest

Goal!

Can you help a cricket writer with a fact-finding mission on ‘Jack’ Carroll

Sidmouth CC versus WT Cook's XI, September 1926. (Back row, left to right) F R Powell, T G Grinter, N S M Atkinson, A S Ling, E J Mercy, Capt A B D Moore. Middle - Tate, J Moore, A W R Matthews, L P Hedges, I Sorensen, E P Mills, Capt E T Buller. D D Homan, H F Piper, W Parry, S Falding. Front row (left to right) J J Bridges, A Kempton, L G H Palairet, W T Cook, F H Carroll, J B Hobbs, E A Fulcher, F E Woolley. Ground: W T Quaife, L Todd, A G Skinnner. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Headlight youth support programme continues in Axminster and Ottery during lockdown

Ben Feasey Picture: Philippa Davies
Drive 24