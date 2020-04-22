Supermarket donation provides a treat for Sidmouth’s donkeys
PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2020
Simon Horn
It was crunch time for residents of The Donkey Sanctuary after the Sidmouth branch of Waitrose donated 150kg of carrots.
The donkeys were able to enjoy foraging for the carrots as staff hid them in haylage.
Farm manager Maxine Carter said: “We are so thankful for the generous donation from our local Waitrose store, it is a lovely example of how they are supporting those throughout the community.
“The carrots provide a much-needed treat for our donkeys during this difficult time as well as extra enrichment opportunities.”
Alex Hill, partner and deputy branch manager at Sidmouth Waitrose said: “Waitrose in Sidmouth are delighted to be able to support a wide range of local organisations during this challenging period.
“Having already donated as much food as was required for local groups, we were pleased to be able to continue our longstanding friendship with The Donkey Sanctuary team with this donation.”
The sanctuary is currently closed to visitors because of the coronavirus.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.