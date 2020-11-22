Messages of support to families of missing Brixham fishing crewmen

Sidmouth Lifeboad and Exmouth RNLI have both sent out messages of support to the families and friends of missing Brixham crew members of the fishing vessel the ‘Joanna C’ which sank off the coast of Newhaven yesterday (Saturday, November 21).

Following the second day of searching for the two missing crew members, Exmouth RNLI said on social media it wanted to ‘pay our respects to our RNLI colleagues at Newhaven and Eastbourne for their hard work and dedication, to their local communities who supported them so well, to H.M. Coastguard, other agencies and the many other sea going vessels that helped in the search. Thank you Newhaven Lifeboat, RNLI Eastbourne, HM Coastguard Rescue Service – volunteers and staff’.

Sidmouth Lifeboat posted on its Facebook page: ‘Thinking of their loved ones at this time’

The Joanna C is a scalloping vessel from Brixham which was recently kitted out for longer fishing trips. The boat, which was manned by three crew members, was returning to Brixham when it sank at 6am on Saturday. One of the crew members was rescued and brought to safety after being found clinging to a buoy but the other two crewmen are sadly still missing.