Sidbury family's plea to support Hospiscare this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 December 2019

Horler family benefited from Hospiscare. Picture: Hospiscare

Horler family benefited from Hospiscare. Picture: Hospiscare

A plea has been made to support Hospiscare this festive season by a Sidbury family who benefitted from the charity last year.

Jayne Horler and her family are getting behind Hospiscare's Christmas appeal this year after they experienced the charity's support first hand last year when the hospice cared for her partner Dave.

After meeting at a Valentine's disco 34 years ago, the couple became inseparable, starting a family and travelling together around the UK with their eight children.

He started to feel unwell last August and was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2018.

Mr Horler's health declined rapidly, causing him to be admitted to Hospiscare's ward at Searle House in Exeter just before Christmas.

Mrs Horler said: "When Dave was admitted to the hospice, I was frightened of being apart like we almost came to be in the hospital, but it was completely different.

"I couldn't believe it."

With their large family, they were concerned about visits to the hospice but the nurses quickly calmed their fears and made sure that they had the family room at the hospice to use when they wished.

As Christmas drew closer, Mrs Horler asked the nurses if their family could decorate the room and they immediately agreed.

She said: "When it came to Christmas Eve, Dave fell asleep while they were decorating the room. When he woke up he said, 'Am I in heaven?'"

Mr Horler spent his last days in the hospice with all of his family around him.

Mrs Horler decided to share her experience of Hospiscare to support the charity and the families that it will care for this Christmas.

She said: "This Christmas, there will be other families like ours who will be saying goodbye to someone they love.

"If you are able to give a donation, no matter how small, it would mean so much to know that others can receive the special care and love that was extended to Dave and to us."

To make a donation to support families like the Horlers this Christmas, call 01392 688020 or donate online

