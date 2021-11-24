Tree of light to be lit at service to remember loved ones

Bereaved members of the community are being invited to a special service at Sidmouth Parish Church next month to remember loved ones.



Sidmouth Hospice at Home has issued an open invitation for residents to come to the church to place a dedication on the Tree of Light and light a candle for a loved one, or simply sit for a time of quiet reflection on Sunday, December 5 from 3-4pm.



The Service of Remembrance will begin at 4.15pm at Sidmouth Parish Church, St Giles and St Nicholas, Church Lane, Sidmouth. Following the service, there will be mulled wine and mince pies.



Ashlynn Lee, volunteer and support services manager for Sidmouth Hospice at Home said: “The Tree of Light service is designed for those who have been bereaved to come together with others to remember anyone they have lost.

“It is a very peaceful and serene service, or time of reflection, focused on ‘remembering’, and in the past, the bereaved have said that it left them feeling supported and uplifted.”

Bereavement volunteers will be on hand throughout and after the service to offer one to one support should anyone want it.



The charity wishes to give a special thank you to Kings Garden Centre, Sidmouth for their continued support and once again generously donating a Christmas Tree for the Tree of Light.



Sidmouth Hospice at Home cares for people with life-limiting illnesses in the Sid Valley, and their carers and families. Part of the support available is a team of sensitive and caring bereavement volunteers who are available to offer one-to-one support to carers and families when they have lost someone.



If you require more information about The Tree of Light or Sidmouth Hospice at Homes services please call 01395 578 707 or email info@sidmouthhospiceathome.