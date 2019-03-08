Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Water sport lovers are bringing their passion for the sea to the mainland by opening a surf shop.

Guy Russell, of Jurassic Paddle Sports has opened So Little Time, in Libra Court.

The shop shares its name with Mr Russell's clothing brand, which he has designed with his friend Matt Evans to create a range of organic clothing.

Items are made from a range of materials including 100 per cent cotton, lien, eucalyptus and beech tree pulp and recycled polyester and plastic bottles.

Mr Russell, who has run Jurassic Paddle Sports for seven years, said: "It's almost like a pop up shop but I am hoping it isn't and it works out. It's a small humble attempt to bring a surf shop back to the town. We want to use our knowledge to set up a small little shop. Sidmouth isn't a surf town but there is a solid community of surfers and water users and you can't even buy a bar of wax for your surf board.

"This will cater for people who want to surf and swim. I always say it but the sea is Sidmouth's best asset. We want to help people get into the sea."

The business owner said he wants to keep prices 'family friendly' by selling new, ex-hire kit and used kit alongside the clothing range and local handmade products.

For each item of the So Little Time range sold, the business is donating 10 per cent of all profits to the #2minutebeachclean, a cause Mr Russell is passionate about.

Mr Russell also aspires to sell a range of open water swimming gear.

Jurassic Paddle Sports recently launched One Wave Sidmouth, a fortnightly session to raise awareness and help those that are struggling with their mental health.

Mr Russell teamed up with his friend and mental health nurse Evie Smith to bring the Australian concept to the town.

He said: "It gives people who are struggling the chance to have an evening to have some fun and share their struggles and get out and forget about it for a bit. The feedback has been phenomenal, its been really rewarding to see people come down and being brave. It's the most rewarding thing I have done this year or ever. It's open to everyone and there is no pressure to do anything, you can just sit or go out on the water. We want to help and we have the kit and knowledge."

So Little Time can be found in Libra Court. Drop by or visit Jurassic Paddle Sports on Sidmouth seafront.