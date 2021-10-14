Published: 10:15 AM October 14, 2021

The first Sustainable Sidmouth Champions Awards are now under way – with the final nominations in and the judges panel busy looking through the scores of those up for an award.

Nominees have been invited to attend the Champions Awards ceremony on Friday, October 22, at Kennaway House, when the award winners and runners-up will be announced.

As the Vision Group for Sidmouth chair Peter Murphy says, “This is a special event celebrating the role of local people in our community who have gone out of their way to offer help or support during the past difficult 18 months and more.”

The keynote speech will be delivered by Simon Jupp MP, who will congratulate the winners and the efforts of the Sidmouth community as a whole.

The Vision Group for Sidmouth and its partners the Sidmouth Plastic Warriors and the Environment Committee of the Town Council look forward to welcoming all the nominees to thank them for being part of such an active Sidmouth community,” adds Plastic Warriors chair, Cllr Denise Bickley.

“Look out for reports and photos of the event,” says Denise, “as there are a lot of very impressive nominations. It should be a great evening!”