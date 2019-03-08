New walking route to launch to show off Sid Valley

The Sid Valley's 'fantastic' buildings and scenery is set to be enjoyed by ramblers taking on a new 13-mile walking route.

The 'Sid Valley Ring' route was created by Sidmouth Town Council and the Sid Vale Association using existing footpaths around the town.

The 'ring' will be officially opened on Saturday, September 21, to mark the start of Sidmouth Walking Festival.

Those up for the challenge can expect to complete the whole route in six or seven hours.

It can be taken in two parts, with ramblers able to take a 'shortcut' through the Byes to return to Sidmouth.

Richard Thurlow, chairman of the Sid Vale Association, said: "Walking is a very popular activity for tourists to the West of England and by encouraging signed paths in the valley, we hope that Sidmouth may become a walking destination, which will bring significant economic benefits to the town.

"The Sid Valley Ring uses existing footpaths and has been set up with two main ideas in mind, firstly to encourage more walking in the area and secondly to show walkers, many of whom are tourists, what a fantastic range of buildings and scenery the valley has to offer.

"We have a marvellous mix of coastal and inland scenery, and a fine built environment. Sidmouth is a visually interesting and diverse place, with plenty of accommodation."

As part of the ring, walkers will see some 30 attractions as they make their way from the tourist information centre westward along The Esplanade along the route.

Further points include the Bickwell Valley, Core Hill Road, White Cross, Harcombe, Duscombe and Lincombe.

Sidmouth boasts 'walkers are welcome' status.

Sidmouth Walking Festival returns on September 21 until September 27, with daily walks taking in the 40 miles of the East Devon Way.

The SVA has produced a brochure showing the route and the attractions along it.

The brochure is available from the Sidmouth Tourist Office at the Ham.

A website for the 'Sid Valley Ring' will be created in due course.