SVA welcomes earth scientist as guest speaker

Manor Pavilion Theatre Sidmouth Archant

Sidmouth’s geology will be the topic of discussion at this year’s Bob Symes lecture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sid Vale Association will welcome Dr Roger Trend, a retired university earth scientist lecturer as the talk’s guest speaker on Wednesday (March 13).

Dr Trend’s lecture – Rocks, Rivers and Coast, selected episodes from Sidmouth’s deep past – will look at the River Sid and coastal erosion and the geology of the Jurassic Coast around Sidmouth.

The hydrologist leads geology walks around Sidmouth and has written several books about the subject.

The talk is the annual Bob Symes lecture which is held in conjunction with the local branch of the National Trust.

Dr Symes, a geologist himself, was curator of Sidmouth Museum and a member of the National Trust until his death three years ago.

The talk begins at 2.30pm at the Manor Pavilion, entry costs £2 and includes a cup of tea.