Nominate an NHS worker to win a free Sidmouth holiday

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 May 2020

Rosemary Cottage in Weston, Sidmouth. Picture: Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays

Rosemary Cottage in Weston, Sidmouth. Picture: Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays

Archant

A free holiday is being given away to one lucky NHS worker.

Family-run cottage holiday company Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays has launched an online giveaway to give NHS workers the chance to win a free holiday in one of its stunning properties.

People are being encouraged to nominate a deserving NHS member to win a stay through the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages before May 23.

The giveaway is a way for the company to thank the hard-working NHS staff throughout the UK’s Covid-19 pandemic.

The winner of the holiday giveaway will be treated to a three-night stay in the company’s stunning sixteenth-century semi-detached thatched cottage, Rosemary Cottage, in Weston, Sidmouth. At the four-bedroom property, the winner can enjoy their trip with up to six guests, along with enough private parking for three cars and a private garden at the front with garden furniture and barbecue.

The cottage also welcomes a family dog should you wish to bring your four-legged friend.

Manager Polly Burns said: “As soon as we realised the impact of COVID-19, we immediately advised our owners and guests that holidays would not be able to take place, not only for the initial three-week lockdown, but for the 12-week period, due to the aging local population.

“We informed our local MP, councils and residents that we are helping as much as we can in order to stop the spread of this virus.

“Some of our owners have very kindly agreed to help local people in need of a place to self-isolate by offering them full use of their properties free of charge.

“Others have offered local people in need of a more suitable place to stay, due to incomplete renovations or property sales falling through, use of their holiday let at heavily discounted rates.

“The community have truly come together to support one another, and we feel we are very lucky to live in Devon, especially at a time like this.”

The company, run by mother and daughter Polly and Tracy, was established more than 35 years ago with just a handful of cottages.

It has since grown to successfully market more than 170 properties.

