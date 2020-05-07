Advanced search

Nominate an NHS worker to win a free Sidmouth holiday

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 May 2020

Rosemary Cottage in Weston, Sidmouth. Picture: Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays

Rosemary Cottage in Weston, Sidmouth. Picture: Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays

Archant

A free holiday is being given away to one lucky NHS worker.

Family-run cottage holiday company Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays has launched an online giveaway to give NHS workers the chance to win a free holiday in one of its stunning properties.

People are being encouraged to nominate a deserving NHS member to win a stay through the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages before May 23.

The giveaway is a way for the company to thank the hard-working NHS staff throughout the UK’s Covid-19 pandemic.

The winner of the holiday giveaway will be treated to a three-night stay in the company’s stunning sixteenth-century semi-detached thatched cottage, Rosemary Cottage, in Weston, Sidmouth. At the four-bedroom property, the winner can enjoy their trip with up to six guests, along with enough private parking for three cars and a private garden at the front with garden furniture and barbecue.

The cottage also welcomes a family dog should you wish to bring your four-legged friend.

Manager Polly Burns said: “As soon as we realised the impact of COVID-19, we immediately advised our owners and guests that holidays would not be able to take place, not only for the initial three-week lockdown, but for the 12-week period, due to the aging local population.

“We informed our local MP, councils and residents that we are helping as much as we can in order to stop the spread of this virus.

“Some of our owners have very kindly agreed to help local people in need of a place to self-isolate by offering them full use of their properties free of charge.

“Others have offered local people in need of a more suitable place to stay, due to incomplete renovations or property sales falling through, use of their holiday let at heavily discounted rates.

“The community have truly come together to support one another, and we feel we are very lucky to live in Devon, especially at a time like this.”

The company, run by mother and daughter Polly and Tracy, was established more than 35 years ago with just a handful of cottages.

It has since grown to successfully market more than 170 properties.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Police appeal for witnesses to fuel thefts in East Devon

Plans submitted for nine Sidbury holiday lodges

The Hare and Hounds. Ref ehr 40 17TI 1916. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Mystery’ of Sidmouth’s coat of arms solved

Sidmouth Town Crest

Sidmouth and Otter Morris dancers maintain May Day traditions during coronavirus lockdown

Alexa Baker greets the sun on Sidmouth seafront on May Day. Picture: Kyle Baker

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

Police appeal for witnesses to fuel thefts in East Devon

Plans submitted for nine Sidbury holiday lodges

The Hare and Hounds. Ref ehr 40 17TI 1916. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Mystery’ of Sidmouth’s coat of arms solved

Sidmouth Town Crest

Sidmouth and Otter Morris dancers maintain May Day traditions during coronavirus lockdown

Alexa Baker greets the sun on Sidmouth seafront on May Day. Picture: Kyle Baker

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth CC - a look at early May matches in recent seasons

Sidmouth Cricket, Tennis, Croquet and Hockey Club at the Fortfield. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 5558-26-12SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on MyPhotos24.

Sidmouth Croquet history continued: ‘A horse for seven shilling to pull the ground roller’

The Sidmouth Croquet Club winners of 2019. Picture SCC

Exmouth Town, Ottery St Mary, Millwey Rise and Seaton Town make up last four in the East Devon Virtual League KO Cup semi-finals

Football, genric picture.

Beccy runs maiden off-road marathon and raises fine sum for charity

Beccy McDonald taking a short break during her 26Point2 challenge and her longest run to date. Picture SRC

Former Ottery St Mary boss ready for a new challenge

Drive 24