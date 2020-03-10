Advanced search

Swimathon donation helps keep Sidmouth lifeboat afloat

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 March 2020

Keith Walton, president of Sidmouth Rotary Club, presents the cheque to Charli Ferrand of Sidmouth Lifeboat. Picture: Nigel Sharp

Sidmouth's lifeboat crew have been presented with a cheque for £2,750 - their share of the money raised in last year's Swimathon.

The money will pay for four new dry suits for the volunteer lifesavers, who took part in the fundraising event themselves.

The lifeboat was one of the three charities chosen by Sidmouth Rotary Club to share the proceeds of the Swimathon.

A few days previously, Sidmouth Rotary presented a cheque to the Gateway Homelessness Action Project, and the third will be given to Sidmouth's Admiral Nurse in the near future.

Twenty-seven teams took part in the 2019 Swimathon, totalling 168 people, who swam 2,889 lengths of Sidmouth swimming pool between them.

A total of more than £10,000 was raised, including £2,450 by Sidmouth Golf Club who were fundraising for their captain's charity, Cancer Research UK.

The 2020 Swimathon will take place on Saturday, October 3.

