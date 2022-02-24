Donations from annual Swimathon buoys up local causes

The proceeds from Sidmouth Rotary Club’s 2021 sponsored swim have been announced.



Last week, Rotarian Nigel Sharp said: “The long-awaited Sidmouth Rotary Swimathon took place in October 2021 after the pandemic and the figures can be finally released.

150 swimmers took part on the night and the sum of £8,754.93 from 450 sponsors (inclusive of £1,366.68 gift aid) was raised.”



The beneficiaries from the Swimathon are Sidmouth Hospice at Home, The Memory Cafe and the Sidmouth Surf and Life Saving Club, each receiving a share of the proceeds.



Natalie Searl from Sidmouth Hospice at Home picked up an initial cheque for £817 (Rotary contribution) from Sidmouth Rotary Club President Alan Clarke. The total contribution to the hospice will be £2,800 when a further cheque is presented at Sidmouth Golf Club in March from team sponsorship raised by the golf club.



Nigel went on to say: “Cheque presentations of £2,800 each to the Memory Cafe and Sidmouth Surf and Life Saving Club will be announced shortly.



“The Rotary Club wishes to thank all the organisations that take part in this fun event, and especially to the team captains that raise the teams and collect the sponsorships.”

