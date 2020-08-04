Advanced search

Sydney the Seagull wins Sidmouth Horse Trials during virtual Folk Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2020

Sydney the Scavenger steals a pasty. Picture: Kyle Baker

Sydney the Scavenger steals a pasty. Picture: Kyle Baker

Kyle Baker

A scavenging seagull called Sydney swooped off with first prize at the virtual version of the Sidmouth Folk Festival’s annual Horse Trials.

Liz Clode and Sydney the Scavenger out and about in Sidmouth. Picture: Kyle BakerLiz Clode and Sydney the Scavenger out and about in Sidmouth. Picture: Kyle Baker

The Battle of the Beasts, usually held at The Ham, was replaced by a video competition in which each entrant sent a one-minute film of what their creation had got up to during lockdown.

This year’s 11 entrants – all based on the hobby horses or ‘beasts’ that traditionally accompany Morris dancers - included the Lymorrisaurus, Tatterwocky and other creations called Dobbin, Jazza, Nodger and Sullivan.

But the winner was Sydney the Scavenger, entered by the Sidmouth Steppers.

Sydney was played by Alexa Baker and led by Liz Clode, with Nikita Kay as the victim of Sydney’s scavenging antics, and Kyle Baker behind the camera.

Liz Clode of the Sidmouth Steppers with the winners' trophy. Picture: Kyle BakerLiz Clode of the Sidmouth Steppers with the winners' trophy. Picture: Kyle Baker

Mrs Baker said: “We had great fun putting it together and playing our part in the festival, especially as it is in our home town.”

The videos were shown on Sunday, August 2 as part of the virtual festival, and the Steppers received the Aardman trophy, created by Peter Lord of Aardman Animations.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Various planning matters go before the town council this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Various planning matters go before the town council this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Football latest - FA announce dates and prize fund for the FA Vase competition

Sydney the Seagull wins Sidmouth Horse Trials during virtual Folk Festival

Sydney the Scavenger steals a pasty. Picture: Kyle Baker

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Football back but not as we knew it as the ‘new norm’ kicks in

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty