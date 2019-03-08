Take a tour around Connaught Gardens

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1281. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

For those looking for a family outing, they need look no further than what is on offer in East Devon.

There are plenty of features across the area to attract visitors and one place to spend a pleasant afternoon is Connaught Gardens, in Sidmouth.

Situated at the western end of Sidmouth, they offer visitors the chance to relax in the shade of a tree, have a wander through the walled gardens or, on occasion, enjoy live entertainment on the outdoor stage.

Formal use of the land dates back to 1820 when the owner of Peak House had a marine villa built, which was later named Sea View.

The property passed through different owners over many years and, in 1930, it was placed on the market and bought by Sidmouth Urban District Council, which engaged the gardens department at Dartington Hall, in Totnes, to redesign the garden.

Although the house was demolished, some of the original features were retained in the design, with high walls to provide shelter and the old entrance drive still included in the features of Connaught Gardens.

A fine range of temperate climate plants can be seen in the gardens to provide interest for those taking a walk along the paths of the attraction.

The gardens were named after His Grace, The Duke of Connaught, Queen Victoria's third son. It was the Duke himself who formally opened the gardens in 1934, at the age of 84.

Connaught Gardens are used extensively for a range of activities including music, theatre and art exhibitions.

For more information about Connaught Gardens, visit the gardens section of www.eastdevon.gov.uk or just visit the venue.

