Easter treats and traditions - Sidmouth in 1977

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 April 2019

Andrew Coley

Sidmouth Easter bun fight - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives. Ref shs Sidmouth Bun Fight Nost 1977 005

Copyright 2002

Taking a look back at some Sidmouth Easter traditions in 1977

Easter hat competition at Sidmouth Conservative Club. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives. Ref shs Sidmouth Easter Hats Nost 1977 014Easter hat competition at Sidmouth Conservative Club. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives. Ref shs Sidmouth Easter Hats Nost 1977 014

A long-standing Easter tradition in Sidmouth is the annual hot cross bun giveaway, where children queue for hours to receive the seasonal treat.

Dating back to 1898, when bakers in the town said they would not be cooking hot cross buns on Good Friday, it is a tradition that continues to this day.

Some youngsters have been known to queue up from the early hours of the morning to ensure they are first in line when the festivities start.

Sidmouth Town Band will be on hand to perform a range of pieces at the event, which this year takes place on Friday, April 19, at 9am, at the Bedford Lawn car park.

Sidmouth Easter bun fight - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives. Ref shs Sidmouth Bun Fight Nost 1977 004Sidmouth Easter bun fight - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives. Ref shs Sidmouth Bun Fight Nost 1977 004

Another seasonal tradition that many will recognise is the wearing of Easter bonnets.

The tradition is thought to date back many centuries, and may represent the tail-end of a tradition of wearing new clothes at Easter.

The bonnets are often decorated with flowers to highlight the renewal of the year and the promise of spiritual renewal and redemption.

In Sidmouth, in 1977, both the wearing of Easter bonnets and the hot cross bun giveaway were photographed for the Sidmouth Herald.

Sidmouth Easter bun fight - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives. Ref shs Sidmouth Bun Fight Nost 1977 003Sidmouth Easter bun fight - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives. Ref shs Sidmouth Bun Fight Nost 1977 003

Take some time to browse through our pictures of both events and see if you recognise anyone.

If they spark any memories, why not let us know by emailing East Devon Resident on andrew.coley@archant.co.uk

