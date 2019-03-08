Advanced search

Meet the Lady who lives at Highclere Castle in Newbury, where Downton Abbey was filmed

PUBLISHED: 07:43 24 March 2019

Lady Carnavon, who lives in the castle where Downton Abbey was filmed. Picture: Courtesy of Lady Carnavon

Lady Carnavon, who lives in the castle where Downton Abbey was filmed. Picture: Courtesy of Lady Carnavon

Courtesy of Lady Carnavon

She will be giving the first of this year’s Meet The Author talks at Kennaway House

Fans of Downton Abbey should not miss a talk by a present-day member of the aristocracy who lives in the stately home where the TV series was filmed.

Highclere Castle in Newbury is the real-life home of the 8th Earl and Countess of Carnavon, and Lady Carnavon will be giving the first of this year’s Meet The Author talks at Kennaway House in Sidmouth, at 2pm on Monday, March 25.

She has written three books on the history of the castle and also writes a blog on day-to-day life at the castle and her own childhood memories.

Her latest book is At Home at Highclere: Entertaining at The Real Downton Abbey.

The talk will be followed by an afternoon tea served in the Cellar Bar.

Tickets are £25, and available by phone or in person from Kennaway House, 01395 515551, Coburg Road, Sidmouth EX10 8NG.

