Talk to a Herald reporter at Sidmouth Library

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 January 2020

Sidmouth Library

Sidmouth Library

Visit a Herald reporter at one of our morning surgeries at Sidmouth Library.

Do you know about someone who has done something interesting or amazing?

It could be a diamond wedding anniversary or it could be that they've grown a giant three-foot cucumber.

Maybe you know of an event you think people would like to go to?

Do you know someone with an interesting hobby or who has achieved something you think should be shouted about?

Reporters will be at Sidmouth Library, in Blackmore Drive, every Monday between 10.30am and noon.

Please pop in and have a chat.

We would love to hear from you.

Alternatively contact the Herald by emailing sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk or by calling 01392 888400.

