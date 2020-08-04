Volunteer appeal as Sid Vale Talking Newspaper prepares to restart after lockdown

Haydn Thomas Picture: Terry Ife Picture: Terry Ife

The local talking newspaper has been silenced during the coronavirus crisis, but will soon be making a comeback.

The East Devon and Sid Vale Talking Newspaper team will restart their weekly recordings on Tuesday, September 15 – and need a new volunteer secretary/co-ordinator to help run the service.

The free service is available to anyone who cannot read print in Axminster, Beer, Branscombe, Colyton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Seaton and Sidmouth.

Newsworthy and entertaining items from local newspapers are recorded onto audio sticks and delivered by post to listeners’ homes. A quarterly magazine is provided in the same way.

Listeners are given a playback device, and offered help with using it if necessary.

There is also a website with a text to speech function To register for receipt of the talking newspaper and magazine, contact registrar Wendy Eagles on 07552 766382, or by post at PO Box 12, Sidmouth EX10 9DD.

Anyone interested in volunteering as secretary/co-ordinator should email Graham Mallaband at grahammallaband@hotmail.com