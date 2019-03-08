Advanced search

Talks at Kennaway House bring history to life

PUBLISHED: 07:15 11 May 2019

The new rail, handcrafted by blacksmith Simon Hall. Picture: Jess Morgan

The new rail, handcrafted by blacksmith Simon Hall. Picture: Jess Morgan

Jess Morgan

A series of talks drew large audiences and raised £700 to pay for a handcrafted metal handrail for the Cellar Bar at Kennaway House

A series of four historically-themed talks at Kennaway House proved extremely popular with Sidmouth residents, and raised nearly £700.

The proceeds have funded an elegant new handrail for the Cellar Bar.

Archaeologist Ffiona Eaves and Art History graduate Jess Morgan spoke on varying themes, from Victorian photographic experiments, to Roman artistic traditions.

Ffiona's wealth of knowledge about ancient Roman culture made for two fascinating and highly entertaining talks on symbolic and practical Roman mosaics, and the dining etiquette of the same period.

Jess delved into the aesthetic and scientific merits of early photography in one talk, and in another examined the radical modernist painting and sculpture produced in St Ives, Cornwall, during the Second World War.

The new handrail was created by Simon Hall, Blacksmith AWCB at Branscombe Forge.

Kennaway House would like to thank everyone who attended the talks and hope to continue the series in the future.

To receive notifications specifically for future History and Art History talks, please email mail@kennawayhouse.org.uk.

