Vandals cause £150 of damage in sensory garden

The water butts in the sensory garden were targetted by vandals on Easter Monday. Picture: Peter Endersby Archant

More than a 1,000 litres of water was wasted after vandals damaged a water butt in the town’s sensory gardens.

The incident occurred on Easter Monday, when the vandals snapped the taps off the 2,500-litre containers and discarded them across the garden, located in The Ham.

A police spokesman said: “Police are investigating an act of criminal damage at The Ham, Sidmouth, which took place at around 7pm on Monday 22 April. Two plastic water butts had their taps broken.”

Sidmouth in Bloom volunteers reported 1,300 litres had been spilt and estimated the damage would cost about £150.

Peter Endersby, from Sidmouth in Bloom, said: “Sidmouth in Bloom relies on this water for not only the garden but for work in the town as well.”

The incident was reported to police and anyone with information can contact the force by calling 101