'Teddies and trains' event at Ottery church

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:17 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 11:19 AM July 25, 2022
The teddy zip wire at Ottery St Mary church

The teddy zip wire at Ottery St Mary church - Credit: Ottery St Mary church

Teddy bears and trains will be the theme of a family event at Ottery St Mary Parish Church on Saturday, August 6. 

The wooden train set is a popular feature of the church’s Monday toddler group, and the teddy zip wire was a success at the Platinum Jubilee party, so the Rev Lydia Cook decided to put on an event combining the two. 

There will be a large wooden train track and some train layouts supplied by Pecorama in Beer; a teddy bear hunt, and teddy bears’ picnics for sale, along with other food and drink. The teddy zip wire will be operating in the morning. 

Rev Cook said: “I am so pleased we are once again making the church a place for families to come and have fun. I'm looking forward to seeing lots of teddies fly down the zip wire and seeing how big a train track we can make in church.

“We are thrilled that Pecorama have agreed to help us by providing some of their trains too.” 

The event opens at 10am and ends at 3pm. The entrance fee is £5 per child, with accompanying adults free. 

