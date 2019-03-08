Advanced search

Teen hunted down by police dogs for shop break-in

PUBLISHED: 12:35 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 12 March 2019

Spar shop on Temple Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Sidmouth shop.

Police dog units were launched after reports of two people smashing a large window at the Spar Stores in Temple Street, taking a 12 pack of Carlsberg before running off.

Officer were called at 10.35pm on Monday, March 11, and arrested a 15-year-old boy from Sherborne on suspicion of burglary, who remains in custody.

A force spokesman said a second male was not located but enquiries were continuing. He added: “Two offenders smashed a large front window before reaching in and stealing a 12 pack of Carlsberg cans. The offenders were disturbed by a member of the public and ran from the scene, dropping the cans in the process.

“Police units and a dog unit attended and carried out a search. A male was detained in Manstone recreation ground a short time later by the police dog unit.”

Witnesses are asked to come forward by contacting police via 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101, quoting crime reference CR/021995/19.

