High street store reopens after a month of closure

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 December 2018

Sam Jones and her staff in the newly refurbished Tesco in Sidmouth. Ref shs 49 18TI 6520. Picture: Terry Ife

Employees of a supermarket giant have celebrated their store’s reopening after a major refurbishment saw the it closed for a month.

Staff at Tesco’s store in Sidmouth High Street were on hand with bottles of champagne and chocolates to gift to the first few customers through the doors since the store’s revamp when it reopened for business once again last Friday (December 7).

The bulk of the refurbishment time was taken by installing new refrigerators that are designed to be more reliable.

The back of house has expanded with the introduction of a large warehouse that will help the shop cope with events such as the folk festival.

The floor has been replaced with one with jigsaw-like tiles, meaning that if damage occurs, that piece can be replaced rather than the whole floor.

The shop, next to Baraza Coffee House and the Post Office, is now open again for the busy Christmas period.

