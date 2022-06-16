Why you should consider adopting an older cat

The benefits of adopting an older cat are being promoted by Axhayes Cats Protection on the charity’s Mature Moggies Day, Thursday June 16.

Cats Protection has found that over the past five years, cats aged over 11 years have taken three times longer to home than kittens, even though they are more likely to be the calm lap-cats that so many adopters are keen to find.

Axhayes currently has several older cats needing permanent homes. Deputy adoption centre manager Jackie Phipp said: “Fewer adopters are willing to take on an older cat and often put an age limit on the cats they will consider for rehoming. However older cats can make great pets and often settle into their new homes very quickly.”

One of Axhayes’ older residents is 16-year-old Catkin, known for his friendly nature.

Affectionate older cat, Catkin - Credit: Cats Protection

Jackie said: “Catkin is a really lovely boy. He has early-stage kidney disease which is managed with a special diet and he doesn’t let it distract him from his love of creamy cat treats, being brushed and sitting on warm laps!”

Catkin, a older cat needing a permanent home - Credit: Cats Protection

For more information about caring for older cats visit www.cats.org.uk/mature-moggies, or to find out more about Catkin and Exeter Adoption Centre visit www.cats.org.uk/axhayes