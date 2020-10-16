9 reasons to use a NICEIC qualified electrician

'By choosing a qualified electrician, you know you are getting someone that you can trust.' Picture: Fords South West Archant

Chris Pulman, electrical contracts manager at Fords South West, explains how to find the best electrician for the job and someone you can trust with your home’s electrics.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fords South West run a 24-hour call-out service to help you keep your power on. Picture: Fords South West Fords South West run a 24-hour call-out service to help you keep your power on. Picture: Fords South West

Q: What is the NICEIC?

A: The National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) is one of several regulatory boards that oversees training and certification for electricians.

Q: What are the benefits of using a contractor that is NICEIC-approved?

'We're a team of qualified, local electrical engineers approved by the NICEIC.' Picture: (taken pre-lockdown) Fords South West 'We're a team of qualified, local electrical engineers approved by the NICEIC.' Picture: (taken pre-lockdown) Fords South West

A: There are many reasons to choose a NICEIC-approved electrician.

1. Safety

Contractors registered with NICEIC are regularly assessed to ensure they meet the relevant technical and safety standards, codes of practice and rules of the schemes we are registered to.

This can offer you peace of mind when arranging a home visit, especially during the pandemic.

'We can test and install all types of electrcial fittings - anything from a socket to a full house rewire. Picture: Fords South West 'We can test and install all types of electrcial fittings - anything from a socket to a full house rewire. Picture: Fords South West

2. Trust

By choosing a qualified electrician, you know you’re getting someone that you can trust and you are assured that we are adhering to the high standards of safety, competence and customer service as laid out by the NICEIC.

Not everyone entering your home is regulated, and this can pose more of a risk. Research online reviews and other customer testimonies before contacting an electrician.

3. Compliance with building regulations

It’s a legal requirement to use a regulated electrician to meet building regulation standards. Choosing a NICEIC electrician can save you time and money. You can receive the certification you need to move home, complete building work or move in new tenants, straight away.

4. Up-to-date training

As NICEIC members, we receive up-to-date training on the latest industry developments and eco-friendly technologies. We can install solar panels to help you reduce your carbon footprint. We can also fit car charging points at your home, for convenience and ease when driving an electric car.

5. High-quality service

There are standards NICEIC electricians must meet that will ensure you receive a professional, high-quality service that you’re happy with. The NICEIC Platinum Promise gives the consumer peace of mind that all electrical installation are covered and meet the high technical standards required.

6. On-hand in an emergency

We offer a 24-hour call-out service for emergencies. If you have a power cut, call us, and we’ll be there as soon as possible to fix the problem.

7. Reassurance for business owners

It’s important for commercial businesses to use a registered electrician for insurance purposes. If anything goes wrong, you’ll be covered for any liabilities. We run fire alarm and emergency lighting tests to ensure everything is safe and working as it should be.

8. Provide landlords with the certification they need

We carry out the necessary checks and provide landlords and homeowners with the electrical installation condition report they legally need to welcome new tenants or sell their property.

9. Full coverage for your home

Our experienced team provides inspection, testing and certification for all types of electrical installations – anything from testing a socket to full house rewires.

We offer a home coverage plan to help you stay on top of your home’s electrics.

Q: Why choose Fords South West?

A: We put the high standards of the NICEIC into everything we do. We always adhere to the highest levels of safety and perform the best quality work possible for our customers. We constantly develop and enhance our wealth of skills with up-to-the-minute industry information to ensure that we’re able to apply maximum expertise to every project that we are part of.

Visit fords.co.uk to book an appointment or request a free no-obligation quote.

Call 01935 5710000 or email info@fords.co.uk.

Find the showroom at Unit 2, Alexandria Industrial Estate, Alexandria Road, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 9HA.