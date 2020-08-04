Advanced search

Sidmouth biodiversity project celebrates its 10th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 18:23 04 August 2020

Friends of The Byes celebrates its tenth anniversary Picture: Friends of The Byes

Friends of The Byes celebrates its tenth anniversary Picture: Friends of The Byes

Friends of The Byes

Sidmouth biodiversity project celebrates its 10th anniversary

Friends of The Byes celebrates its tenth anniversary Picture: Friends of The ByesFriends of The Byes celebrates its tenth anniversary Picture: Friends of The Byes

Ten years ago, a group of environmentally-minded volunteers, led by Michael Horsnell, set out on a mission to establish an exciting environmental education project to enhance the Byes area in Sidmouth.

After securing a £50,000 lottery grant at the beginning of 2010, the group formed the Byes Environmental Education Project (BEE Project).

The group, now known as the Friends of The Byes (FoTB), aims to bring biodiversity to this large piece of parkland, by working together with councils, the landowner National Trust and other groups in the Sid Valley.

The area has seen many changes over the years, with the planting of a Community Orchard and many native hedges, several copses and specimen trees. Wildflower areas have also been established in Sid Meadow.

Friends of The Byes celebrates its tenth anniversary Picture: Friends of The ByesFriends of The Byes celebrates its tenth anniversary Picture: Friends of The Byes

The improved habitats have attracted an array of wildlife to the area, such as bees, bats, birds, butterflies, invertebrates and mammals.

Although various grants have helped fund the project, the generosity of individuals has also played a large part in the enhancement through sponsorship of trees and benches.

Not only is the environment flourishing but the group is too, with a recent surge in volunteer numbers.

And for the last six years, the RHS In Your Neighbourhood (IYN) scheme has commended the group for its ‘Outstanding’ work in the Byes.

To commemorate its tenth anniversary, FoTB will be adding some festive decorations in the orchard and elsewhere throughout August.

Walks and talks, in groups of no more than five people, will be held every Saturday in August from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Its Saturday morning working parties will continue with an open invitation for people to visit group members in the orchard from 11.30am to discuss The Byes.

On Saturday, August 22 the group will hold a celebratory picnic in the orchard for its members.

Next year, it hopes to host an Open Day party for everyone who has had an involvement in the project, and to the wider public.

For more information about the Byes Environmental Education Project (BEE Project), or to make a donation, ring Kati on 07817 041239 or email FotByes@gmail.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Various planning matters go before the town council this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

Various planning matters go before the town council this week. Picture: Terry Ife

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shs 1434-05-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk

Blue Ball Inn in Sidford open again, and seeking new landlord

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth hotelier Frances Meek dies aged 100

Frances Meek celebrating her 100th birthday with her sons Christopher and Melvyn and daughter June. Ref shs 49 19TI 5497. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sheila Faulkner is once again crowned Sidmouth ladies club champion

Ladies captain Gill Paddon presenting trophies to Sheila Faulkner (left) and Geri Whitrow. Picture COLIN MACKLIN

Was the name ‘Chiefs’ coined by a Sidmouth journalist?

Honiton rugby action

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Football latest - FA announce dates and prize fund for the FA Vase competition

Sidmouth biodiversity project celebrates its 10th anniversary

Friends of The Byes celebrates its tenth anniversary Picture: Friends of The Byes