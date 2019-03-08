Advanced search

Newton Poppleford pub up for sale

PUBLISHED: 13:04 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 14 March 2019

Newton poppleford pub The Cannon Inn put up for sale. Picture: Stonesmiths

Newton poppleford pub The Cannon Inn put up for sale. Picture: Stonesmiths

Archant

A village inn has been put up for sale in Newton Poppleford.

The Cannon Inn, in the High Street, is a detached pub that sits next to the main A3052 road.

The leasehold property has been put on the market for £57,000 by Stonesmith property services.

It briefly comprises of a traditional public bar, character lounge bar and dining room, commercial catering kitchen, skittle alley and seven bedrooms - four of which are currently being used as letting bedrooms.

Outside there is a customer car park, enclosed lawned  beer gardens, children’s play area, owner’s private garden area and many useful outbuildings.

The village inn also benefits from its own website - www.pubindevon.co.uk - as well as an active Facebook following.

The pub offers a basic value for money bed and breakfast, although this side of the business is not really advertised or promoted.

Full property details are available at stonesmith.co.uk and viewings can be arranged by calling 01392 201262.

Most Read

Teen hunted down by police dogs for shop break-in

Spar shop on Temple Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

Sidmouth's Young Slimmers of the Year Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes.

Hop on! Sidmouth Hopper Bus reveals new routes and extra days for 2019

The Hopper Bus will return for longer this year and with extra routes. Picture: Dartline

Body found in hotel swimming pool

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

