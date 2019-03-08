Newton Poppleford pub up for sale

Newton poppleford pub The Cannon Inn put up for sale. Picture: Stonesmiths

A village inn has been put up for sale in Newton Poppleford.

The Cannon Inn, in the High Street, is a detached pub that sits next to the main A3052 road.

The leasehold property has been put on the market for £57,000 by Stonesmith property services.

It briefly comprises of a traditional public bar, character lounge bar and dining room, commercial catering kitchen, skittle alley and seven bedrooms - four of which are currently being used as letting bedrooms.

Outside there is a customer car park, enclosed lawned beer gardens, children’s play area, owner’s private garden area and many useful outbuildings.

The village inn also benefits from its own website - www.pubindevon.co.uk - as well as an active Facebook following.

The pub offers a basic value for money bed and breakfast, although this side of the business is not really advertised or promoted.

Full property details are available at stonesmith.co.uk and viewings can be arranged by calling 01392 201262.