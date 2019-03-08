New botanical cafe opens in Sidmouth

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:53 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 02 August 2019

Gill Smee and Shane Hudson have opened The Courtyard. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

A botanical café looking to serve up tasty food in a sustainable way has opened in Sidmouth.

The Courtyard, formerly Baraza, in High Street, held its first day of trading on Thursday (August 1).

The business was taken over by Gail Smee and her partner Shane Hudson, who have both worked in the catering business at The Chattery and Fort Café.

A floral theme runs through the restaurant from its wallpaper, vegan-friendly menu and outdoor seating area.

The couple have jumped into trading during the folk festival and hope it will become a venue for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans alike.

During the folk festival opening hours will be between 8am and 8pm.

Its menu is broken into two sections, flower and fauna, with the latter detailing a wide-range of vegan meals and alcoholic beverages.

Gail said: "It's quite quaint and we thought it had potential. We took it over a week ago. It's been manic but it's been worth it.

"We like Sidmouth because of the diversity of people. Here you can sit down, have a glass of wine and have a few nibbles.

"The Courtyard is a cafe restaurant with an emphasis on sustainability and the environment. Sit inside our botanical cafe or the courtyard garden that soaks up the sun during the day and is lit up into an enchanted spot by night."

Opening hours will be 8am to 5pm during the week.

