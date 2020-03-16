The Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth temporarily closed until further notice

The Donkey Sanctuary is temporarily closed as a precaution due to the Coronavirus. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth has been closed until further notice due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus in the UK.

A charity spokesman said following the recent Government actions and advice, it had taken the precautionary decision to temporarily close The Donkey Sanctuary to the public.

The closure will affect its Sidmouth headquarters and its branches in Ivybridge, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Belfast.

A charity spokesman said: “The safety of our visitors, our donkeys, and our staff is paramount and is an overriding factor in our decision making.

“Our resident donkeys are not affected and they will continue to receive the highest level of care from our dedicated grooms who will continue to work as normal.

“We’ll keep you updated with any changes on our website and social media channels. In the meantime, you can still see our wonderful donkeys on our 24/7 livestream webcams.”

It is not yet known when the centres will reopen but all events up until the first week of April have been cancelled.

Visit thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk for more information.