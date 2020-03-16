Advanced search

The Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth temporarily closed until further notice

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 March 2020

The Donkey Sanctuary is temporarily closed as a precaution due to the Coronavirus. Picture: Simon Horn

The Donkey Sanctuary is temporarily closed as a precaution due to the Coronavirus. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth has been closed until further notice due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus in the UK.

A charity spokesman said following the recent Government actions and advice, it had taken the precautionary decision to temporarily close The Donkey Sanctuary to the public.

The closure will affect its Sidmouth headquarters and its branches in Ivybridge, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Belfast.

A charity spokesman said: “The safety of our visitors, our donkeys, and our staff is paramount and is an overriding factor in our decision making.

“Our resident donkeys are not affected and they will continue to receive the highest level of care from our dedicated grooms who will continue to work as normal.

“We’ll keep you updated with any changes on our website and social media channels. In the meantime, you can still see our wonderful donkeys on our 24/7 livestream webcams.”

It is not yet known when the centres will reopen but all events up until the first week of April have been cancelled.

Visit thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk for more information.

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Tributes paid to ‘smiling, happy and beautiful’ girl

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Man makes ‘moving’ visit to parents’ honeymoon guest house in Ottery

Lawrence Forrester outside his parents' 1939 honeymoon guest house. Picture: Supplied by Lawrence Forrester

Sidmouth Trust: a fund to finance exciting projects for the 21st century

The River Sid at the ford in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1558. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Tributes paid to ‘smiling, happy and beautiful’ girl

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Man makes ‘moving’ visit to parents’ honeymoon guest house in Ottery

Lawrence Forrester outside his parents' 1939 honeymoon guest house. Picture: Supplied by Lawrence Forrester

Sidmouth Trust: a fund to finance exciting projects for the 21st century

The River Sid at the ford in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1558. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

COVID-19 crisis - grassroots rugby calls a halt until April 14

Honiton rugby action

The Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth temporarily closed until further notice

The Donkey Sanctuary is temporarily closed as a precaution due to the Coronavirus. Picture: Simon Horn

Grassroots football suspended by the Football Association in light of the COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Man makes ‘moving’ visit to parents’ honeymoon guest house in Ottery

Lawrence Forrester outside his parents' 1939 honeymoon guest house. Picture: Supplied by Lawrence Forrester
Drive 24