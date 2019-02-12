The Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth has plenty planned for half term

Uncover hidden treasure in a Golden Carrot Hunt during half-term at The Donkey Sanctuary.

The Sidmouth venue has a packed programme of seasonal fun giving families the chance to get outdoors, enjoy a host of activities and meet some of the friendly rescue donkeys.

The ‘Golden Carrot Hunt’ is being held as part of the charity’s golden anniversary celebrations, giving visitors a chance to follow clues around the sanctuary to find a treasure chest full of golden carrots. Each clue will relate to a special achievement or interesting fact about the charity.

The hunt is available daily between 9am and 5pm and runs from Saturday, February 16, until Friday, April 5.

Each hunt costs £3 and includes a ‘golden’ prize on completion.

John Crouch, visitor engagement manager at The Donkey Sanctuary, said: “The ‘Golden Carrot Hunt’ will be great fun and is the perfect way for families to explore the sanctuary as they search for clues.”