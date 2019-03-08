Award-winning chefs show off culinary skills at The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary Family Food Fair. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Crowds flocked to The Donkey Sanctuary at the weekend for an annual celebration of food and drink.

The year's food fair at The Donkey Sanctuary focused on inspiring children to get cooking.

Youngsters had the opportunity to bring out their inner foodies and take part in workshops run by staff and students from the King's School, in Ottery.

They also had chance to create their own pizza for lunch in the KidsZone.

A line-up of chefs provided live cookery demonstrations throughout the day, giving visitors the chance to sample some of their creations, as well as learn some new ideas to try at home.

Among those exhibiting their culinary skills were Stuart White from The Victoria Hotel - South West home cook of the year 2016 and 2017 - Sue Stoneman from Exmouth and 2018 South West junior chef of the year Conor Boakes.

